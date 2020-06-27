Some county offices reopening starting Monday

If you have business to do with Kenosha County face to face it may be a little easier starting Monday.

From a news release from the county executive’s office:

Kenosha County government offices will begin a phased-in reopening on Monday, June 29, when the County Treasurer’s Office will open to begin accepting property tax payments.

All other county offices will reopen to the public on July 6, though many services will require an appointment. As such, the county is rolling out a new online appointment scheduler, at https://kenoshacounty.timetap.com . Many services are now listed on that site, and others will be added soon.

While most services remained available over the phone or online, county offices have been closed to the public since late March, as a precautionary measure in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

The reopening process is being conducted in accordance with the best practices outlined in the Kenosha County Kickstart plan, a series of recommendations for businesses and organizations that the county developed last month in partnership with the City of Kenosha and the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.

Measures are being taken to help to protect county employees and the public from the virus. These include the installation of plexiglass shields at service counters and reception areas, social distancing markers on floors in service areas, and the availability of hand sanitizer at many locations within county facilities.

Many county employees will continue working remotely some or all of the time in an effort to promote social distancing.

Those who visit Kenosha County facilities are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering and to try to maintain a social distance of six feet from others as much as possible.

Exceptions and other limitations to the July 6 reopening include:

The June 29 opening of the Treasurer’s Office locations at the county Administration Building, 1010 56 th St. and the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol. These facilities will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, with the County Center location closed during the noon hour. Both locations will be closed on Friday, July 3, for the Independence Day holiday. Taxpayers are strongly encouraged to pay by mail or online at https://kenoshacounty.org/589/Treasurer in order to avoid crowding and long lines.

The County Clerk’s Office will be open beginning July 6, offering marriage license applications and notary services by appointment only. Appointments may be scheduled

online at https://kenoshacounty.timetap.com. Passport services will remain temporarily suspended until further notice. Those who need an emergency passport should contact the National Passport Agency at 877-487-2778 or visit www.travel.state.gov for information about locations offering services.

The Register of Deeds Office will open on July 6 with limited staff on site and will require appointments for all in-person services. Appointments may be made online at https://kenoshacounty.timetap.com or by phone. The office is continuing to record documents and handle applications submitted through the mail and online. For more information, please call 262-653-2444 or visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/522/Register-of-Deeds.

Human Services offices — including the Division of Children and Family Services, Child Support and the Division of Aging and Disability Services — request that people make an appointment before visiting, but they will still be accepting walk-ins and other emergency cases that require assistance. State agencies within the Job Center building remain subject to state reopening requirements. Users of those services are advised to call

in advance before visiting.

The Division of Planning and Development requests that people schedule an appointment before visiting.

The County Executive’s Office requests that people make an appointment before visiting.

The Clerk of Courts Office has remained open during regular hours throughout the pandemic, though courtrooms have been closed and many hearings have been conducted through video and telephone conferencing. Earlier this week, on Wednesday, the Kenosha County Circuit Court entered into Phase 1 of its reopening process, which now allows for certain in-person proceedings.

Division of Finance and the Division of Purchasing staff will be available in person by appointment only.

Those who are uncertain about availability of certain services or are unable to schedule an online appointment are encouraged to call ahead before visiting. A phone directory of county offices is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/directory.aspx.