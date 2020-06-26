Units responding for investigation in Bristol

At about 6:37 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 9100 block of 176th Avenue in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting an odor like ammonia.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 6:37 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 9100 block of 176th Avenue in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting an odor like ammonia.
Posted in: Bristol, Police/fire.
Comments are closed.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress