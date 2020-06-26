Kenosha County COVID-19 update June 26, 2020: 1,455 positives

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 1,455 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 13 more positives than Thursday. There have been 41 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 16,175 negative test results, a positive rate of 861.4/100,000 people and a 3 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 22 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 10 cases

Salem Lakes — 53 cases (1 more case than Thursday)

Randall — 10 cases

Twin Lakes — 21 cases

Wheatland — 5 cases

Paris — 3 cases (1 more case than Thursday)

Brighton — 1 case

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of June 26 (updated weekly):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 26,747 positive tests and 507,168 negative tests with 766 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 9,561 positives as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.