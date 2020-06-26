Highway K resurfacing to begin next week

Resurfacing of Highway K is scheduled to start next week and perhaps continue through July.

From a news release from the Kenosha County Division of Highways distributed Friday:

The Kenosha County Division of Highways is scheduled on Monday, June 29, to begin a resurfacing project on Highway K (60th Street) between the Interstate 94 West Frontage Road and Highway 45 (200th Avenue). This work could last until the end of July, depending upon the weather. Highway K will remain open throughout the project with flagging operations in place. Drivers are, however, urged to use the alternate routes of Highway 50 or Highway N to avoid delays.