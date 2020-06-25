Kenosha County COVID-19 update June 25, 2020: 1,442 positives

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 1,442 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 4 more positives than Wednesday. There have been 41 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 15,856 negative test results, a positive rate of 855/100,000 people and a 3 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 21 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 10 cases

Salem Lakes — 52 cases

Randall — 10 cases

Twin Lakes — 21 cases

Wheatland — 5 cases

Paris — 2 cases

Brighton — 1 case

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of June 18 (updated weekly):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 26,227 positive tests and 498,561 negative tests with 766 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 9,513 positives as of Thursday, the Lake County Health Department reports.