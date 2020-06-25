June 25, 2020 lakes test results: Center Lake closed to swimming; Lake Shangri-la caution lifted

Jun 25th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

Center Lake is closed to swimming after resampling there Wednesday showed elevated E.coli levels.

The result for Center Lake that prompted the closure was 1,046 E.coli/100 mL.

A swimming caution at Lake Shangri-la (220th Ct) has been lifted after resampling Wednesday. Lake Shangri-la’s result was 58 E.coli/100 mL.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when the test results indicate a E.coli level of 300/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL. Wheatland (Lilly Lake) has a policy of posting an advisory for a level of E.coli 235/100 mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Posted in: Lake test results.

