June 25, 2020 lakes test results: Center Lake closed to swimming; Lake Shangri-la caution lifted

Center Lake is closed to swimming after resampling there Wednesday showed elevated E.coli levels.

The result for Center Lake that prompted the closure was 1,046 E.coli/100 mL.

A swimming caution at Lake Shangri-la (220th Ct) has been lifted after resampling Wednesday. Lake Shangri-la’s result was 58 E.coli/100 mL.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when the test results indicate a E.coli level of 300/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL. Wheatland (Lilly Lake) has a policy of posting an advisory for a level of E.coli 235/100 mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.