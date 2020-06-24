Kenosha County COVID-19 update June 24, 2020: 1,438 positives

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 1,438 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 13 more positives than Tuesday. There have been 41 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 2 more than Tuesday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 15,476 negative test results, a positive rate of 853/100,000 people and a 3 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 20 cases

Paddock Lake — 10 cases

Salem Lakes — 52 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 10 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 21 cases

Wheatland — 5 cases

Paris — 2 cases

Brighton — 1 case

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of June 18 (updated weekly):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 25.763 positive tests and 487,803 negative tests with 750 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 9,468 positives as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.