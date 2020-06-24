Free COVID-19 testing site in Burlington next week

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be taking place in Burlington next week.

This testing is open to any person who lives or works in Wisconsin, ages 5 or older (minors must be accompanied by a parent/guardian).

No appointment is needed; expect lines and wait times.

Testing will take place Tuesday, June 30 and Wednesday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Burlington High School 400 McCanna Pkwy., Burlington. Those seeking testing should enter from the driveway north of the high school from McCanna Parkway.