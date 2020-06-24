Arson suspected in Trevor fire

Arson is suspected as the cause of a fire in Trevor Wednesday morning, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department spokesman said.

From a news release distributed Wednesday afternoon:

On June 24, 2020, at 3:09 AM, Sheriff’s Department Deputies and Salem Lakes Fire Department responded to the 28500 block of 117th Street for a call of vehicles on fire near a home.

When units arrived, they located two vehicles on fire in the driveway of a residence. There was also fire on the exterior portion of the home.

The fire destroyed the vehicles, and the exterior of the house sustained minor damage.

Fire investigators suspect that the fire is arson. The incident appears to have targeted the involved property.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they should contact the Kenosha County Detective Bureau at 262-605-5100 or Crimestoppers at (262) 656-7333 or (800) 807-TIPS (8477).