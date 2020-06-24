A word from our sponsors: The Sharing Center seeks food pantry manager

Become part of the team making a difference every day in Western Kenosha County! A key position, the Food Pantry Manager handles the everyday management of the pantry, works as a community advocate locally and regionally, and is key in facilitating community programs.

Must be able to lift 40 pounds repeatedly during a shift, and be on your feet all day. Excellent people skills, a great attitude, clean driving record, and background check are a must.

Excellent pay for this part-time position, with full-time potential, PTO and paid holidays.

Email your resume to director@thesharingcenter.net.