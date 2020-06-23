Kenosha County Food Bank “Reduce Waste, Help Farmers and Eat Well Campaign” Events set

The Kenosha County Food Bank, Inc. is working in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture, Gordon Food Service and other local organizations to host three upcoming trailer-to-trunk food distribution events, one of which is taking place in Western Kenosha County.

This free food distribution of top-tier products (dairy, produce, pork and chicken) is open to the public and serves to reduce waste and help farmers while allowing households to eat well. The three food distribution events will be conducted in a “trailer-to-trunk” fashion where participants

drive their vehicles through a designated lane and have boxes placed in their trunks/back seats.

The Twin Lakes Food Pantry and The Sharing Center are recipient programs of the Kenosha County Food Bank.

Free food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis with no proof of income required.

The three events are:

Wednesday, June 24, from noon to 5 p.m, at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Dr. Kenosha.

Saturday, June 27, from 8 a.m to noon, at Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th, St, Bristol.

Wednesday, July 1, from noon to to 5 p.m., at former Chase Bank, Parking Lot, 2222 63rd Street, Kenosha.

“Let’s help empty a semi, in support of farmers and all western families” said Sharon Pomaville, executive director of The Sharing Center.

For more information about Kenosha County Food Bank, it partners and its projects, visit www.kenoshacountyfoodbank.org