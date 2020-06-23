Kenosha County COVID-19 update June 23, 2020: 1,425 positives

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 1,425 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 5 more positives than Monday. There have been 39 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 15,213 negative test results, a positive rate of 846/100,000 people and a 3 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 18 cases

Paddock Lake — 10 cases

Salem Lakes — 51 cases

Randall — 9 cases

Twin Lakes — 21 cases

Wheatland — 5 cases (1 more than Monday)

Paris — 3 cases (1 more than Monday)

Brighton — 1 case

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center has announced the finalization of the Kenosha County Kickstart plan. The plan includes gating criteria based on the state’s Badger Bounce Back plan. Here is the status of meeting the Kenosha County gating criteria on Tuesday:

More information on the data behind the gating criteria is available here.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of June 18 (updated weekly):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 25.331 positive tests and 478.165 negative tests with 750 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 9,411 positives as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.