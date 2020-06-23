June 23, 2020 lake test results: Lake Shangri-la (220th Ct), Center Lake, Hooker Lake launch at caution

Lake Shangri-la-220th Court, Center Lake and Hooker Lake boat launch are under a swim caution after testing Monday found elevated levels of E.coli there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when the test results indicate a E.coli level of 300/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL. Wheatland (Lilly Lake) has a policy of posting an advisory for a level of E.coli 235/100 mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test results that produced the cautions were:

Lake Shangri La (220 th Ct.): 830 E.coli/100 mL

Hooker Boat Launch: 547 E.coli/100 mL

Lake Shangri-la and Center Lake were due to be re-tested Tuesday due to Monday’s rain.

Other results from Monday as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes –Silver Lake County Park beach 10 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 46 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 830 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 291 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake: 31 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 547 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 41 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park on Paddock Lake 6 E.coli/10; Hoag Park 6 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association: 3 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 12 E.coli/100mL. PHLA Diving Board 84 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake <1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 214 E.coli/100 mL.