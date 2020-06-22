Sponsored post: Brighton Elementary School seeks lighting project proposals

Jun 22nd, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

Note: This is a paid announcement from Brighton Elementary School. — DH

Request for Proposal

Brighton Elementary School

Date: June 18th, 2020

Subject: Brighton Elementary School seeks to complete a lighting project effort to reduce energy consumption and enjoy cost reductions.  The company will be responsible for the replacing fixtures, installing dimmers and miscellaneous upgrades.  

Project Address: Brighton Elementary School,  1200 248th Avenue, Kansasville, WI 53139

You are invited to a walk through at 1200 248th Avenue, Kansasville, WI 53139 on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: sponsored post.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives