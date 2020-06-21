Units responding for crash in Wheatland

Jun 21st, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
At about 6:52 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash in the 6500 block of 366th Court in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: This is an ATV rollover crash with two people injured.

