Units responding for smoke in Brighton

At about 11:35 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of smoke coming from a roof in the 1700 block of 240th Avenue in Brighton.

UPDATE 11:39 a.m. — Kansasville Fire Department and Union Grove Fire Department also responding. Resident heard loud cracking noise. Neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from roof.

UPDATE 11:45 a.m. — Dispatch reports to responding units that deputy reports smoke coming from roof, but no flames seen.

UPDATE 11:47 a.m. — Salem Lakes command reports a working fire, possibly in attic. Evacuation underway.