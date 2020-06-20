County sets limits for Fourth of July at county park beaches

Kenosha County plans to impose strict limits on attendance at two county parks in Western Kenosha County on July 4, typically the parks’ busiest day of the year.

On July 4, 121 vehicles will be allowed to enter Silver Lake Park. The beach fee will be collected at the main entrance. Admission to the park will not be allowed after that capacity is reached, as parks director Matt Collins noted in a news release, that historically, nearly all Silver Lake Park visitors on July 4 are there to use the beach.

Also on July 4, Old Settlers County Park in Paddock Lake will allow 100 vehicles to enter the main north parking lot before the park will be closed to further visitors for the day to limit capacity at the beach.

The Harris Family Dog Park at Old Settlers will remain open on July 4, but users will be required to pay the park entry fee and will be subject to the capacity limitations. Dog park users are instead encouraged that day to use the Warren Close Bark Park adjacent to the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park in Randall or the dog park at Petrifying Springs County Park.

“We regret this inconvenience but feel we must take these steps to protect the health and safety of our parks visitors and staff,” Collins said.