A word from our sponsors: The Sharing Center seeks food pantry manager

Note: This is a paid announcement from The Sharing Center — DH
Become part of the team making a difference every day in Western Kenosha County! A key position, the Food Pantry Manager handles the everyday management of the pantry, works as a community advocate locally and regionally, and is key in facilitating community programs.
Must be able to lift 40 pounds repeatedly during a shift, and be on your feet all day. Excellent people skills, a great attitude, clean driving record, and background check are a must.
Excellent pay for this part-time position, with full-time potential, PTO and paid holidays.
Email your resume to director@thesharingcenter.net.