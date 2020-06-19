Units responding for investigation in Rock Lake

At about 4:36 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an investigation int eh area of 259th Avenue and 122nd Street in Rock Lake.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting a large cloud of black smoke in the area.
