Units responding for investigation in Rock Lake

Jun 19th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:36 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for an investigation int eh area of 259th Avenue and 122nd Street in Rock Lake.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a large cloud of black smoke in the area.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Police/fire, Rock Lake.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives