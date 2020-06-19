Rain, maybe storms, in forecast for Saturday

Saturday may be a bit wet — and maybe even stormy — says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

There’s a chance of rain and a thunderstorm throughout the day, with the most likely time for rain being 7 p.m. to midnight. The high temperature should be about 85 Saturday.

Sunday should be clear of rain. Sunday night rain and/or a storm may return to the forecast with the chance of rain increasing through Monday into Monday night.

Looking further ahead, temps next week are forecast to cool down into the 70s.