Units responding for crash along Bristol-Paris border

Jun 18th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:41 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue and Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding for a report of a crash in the 13700 block of 60th Street along the Bristol-Paris border.

Per dispatch: At least one person reported injured.

