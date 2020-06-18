Sponsored post: Brighton Elementary School seeks lighting project proposals

Note: This is a paid announcement from Brighton Elementary School. — DH

Request for Proposal

Brighton Elementary School

Date: June 18th, 2020

Subject: Brighton Elementary School seeks to complete a lighting project effort to reduce energy consumption and enjoy cost reductions. The company will be responsible for the replacing fixtures, installing dimmers and miscellaneous upgrades.

Project Address: Brighton Elementary School, 1200 248th Avenue, Kansasville, WI 53139

You are invited to a walk through at 1200 248th Avenue, Kansasville, WI 53139 on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.