Sheriff wins national award

Thursday morning, Sheriff David Beth was presented with the DARE law enforcement executive of the year. The award was presented by Jeff Smith, Director of DARE Wisconsin. Due to Covid-19, he’ll receive the official award next year at the International DARE Conference.

The DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program began in Kenosha County 1989. David Beth was the first DARE officer. The DARE program is taught students in schools in Kenosha County.

Beth has pledged the DARE program will always be with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department as long as he’s Sheriff.

In a time of tight budgets, the annual golf outings help keep it going.

“To have your staff think enough of you, to go to all this work, everything they did to get me to this point, it’s a pretty big deal” Beth said, choking up.

“The DARE program is one of the connections that keeps law enforcement, children, and the community together.” He related it to the protests. We didn’t have riots. He was invited to the protest at Civic Center. “They didn’t bash police. They didn’t bash law enforcement. They wanted everybody to work together. For 30 years, we’ve been doing it with the DARE program, here.”