Man arrested for OWI in crash that blocked I-94 for hours

An Iowa man was arrested for operating while intoxicated after a crash Wednesday evening on I-94.

The crash caused a semi tractor trailer to roll on its side and had the southbound lanes of the highway closed for hours.

From a news release from the KCSD (Note: The name of the arrested driver has been removed and will not be used by westofthei.com until he is formally charged in court):

On June 17th, 2020 at about 7:00 PM the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 9000 block of Interstate 94 for a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries including a semi that had tipped over. Deputies reported that a 2003 Buick LeSabre that was traveling southbound on I-94 struck a semi-truck that was also traveling southbound. The Semi-truck driver, a 65-year-old man from Kenosha stated that he noticed the Buick veering toward him and swerved to avoid the collision causing the semi to strike the west retaining wall and flip onto its side. The semi’s trailer was partially hanging over the retaining wall and had spilled the contents of its trailer onto the interstate. Three passengers of the Buick and the semi-truck driver were all transported to local hospitals for their injuries. The operator of the Buick … a 56-year-old man from Waterloo, IA was arrested for OWI Causing Injury and transported to the Kenosha County Jail. Interstate 94 Southbound was shut down for several hours while the crash site was being investigated and cleaned up.

