Kenosha County COVID-19 update June 18, 2020: 1,391 positives

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 1,391 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 6 more positives than Wednesday. There have been 36 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 14,016 negative test results, a positive rate of 826.9/100,000 people and a 3 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 19 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 10 cases

Salem Lakes — 50 cases

Randall — 9 cases

Twin Lakes — 20 cases

Wheatland — 4 cases

Paris — 2 cases

Brighton — 1 case

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center has announced the finalization of the Kenosha County Kickstart plan. The plan includes gating criteria based on the state’s Badger Bounce Back plan. Here is the status of meeting the Kenosha County gating criteria on Thursday:

More information on the data behind the gating criteria is available here.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of June 18 (updated weekly):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 23,876 positive tests and 433,913 negative tests with 719 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 9,221 positives as of Thursday, the Lake County Health Department reports.