Wheatland Center School celebrates virtual Class of 2020 graduation

The following is a news release from Wheatland Center School about how that school approached 8th graduation in this challenging year:

In a year where normalcy was fleeting and events were frequently cancelled, it was important for the Wheatland School District to find ways to celebrate their 8th graduates.

The Wheatland graduation committee, consisting of Joe Vrchota, Megan Zirbel, and Kandi Horton put together a great plan to do just that. In order to keep all students and staff safe during the COVID quarantine, Wheatland staff members brought graduation to the students.

On Thursday May 28th and Friday May 29th, 4 buses equipped with green screens went out to take pictures of the graduates and deliver a yard sign, a diploma, class awards and a gift. Wheatland staff wanted students to have their families around them as they reflected on their accomplishments. Some of the families decorated their homes and front porches to celebrate the culmination of their child’s journey through Wheatland. These pictures were made into a graduation video so students could have a memento of their time at Wheatland. Here is the video:

Marty McGinley, district administrator at Wheatland, said of the event, “Our students have shown a great deal of resilience in the past few months. No one could have predicted this difficult time in their lives, but they chose to overcome it and turn it into a positive. In the end, is there any better lesson than that? It is an awesome class that will do great things. I have known this group for seven years and they are ready for that next step in their educational journey. We wish them the best as they continue their Flight to

Excellence.”

Each day of the closure principal Drew Halbesma sent out announcements to students and families to keep a feeling of normalcy. Here are links to an archive of those announcements and his final announcement to students is below:

Here are some more photos: