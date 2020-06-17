Units responding to crash on I-94

/Earlene Frederick photo

At about 7:11 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 9000 block of I-94 southbound lanes.

Per dispatch: This involves a rolled over semi and another vehicle, which is on fire.

UPDATE 7:15 p.m. — Fire is out, dispatch reports.

UPDATE 7:17 p.m. — Deputy reports two people injured.

UPDATE 7:18 p.m. — Flight for Life medical transport helicopter being requested to respond. Deputy diverting southbound I-94 traffic at Highway 50.

UPDATE 7:20 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports that semi is hanging over overpass and several other cars appear to be involved.

UPDATE 7:26 p.m. — Incident command cancels Flight for Life response.

