Community Library begins phased re-opening

The Community Library — with branches in Salem and Twin Lakes — has begun a phased re-opening.

The library has been closed except for pick-up and drop off of materials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The library’s plan has three phases, as detailed on the library’s website. Phase 1 began Monday.

According to the info at the website:

In Phase 1, library hours will be by appointment only, which can be made three days in advance. Eligible hours are:

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-noon seniors and at-risk patrons; 2-7 p.m. open to all.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. open to all.

To ensure the safety of staff and those visiting the library, patrons are asked:

To wear a face mask for anyone over the age of 2, unless a medical condition prevents use of one.

Wash or sanitize hands as often as possible. Hand sanitizer will be available.

To conduct your business quickly.

The Salem building will be limited to 30 patrons at any given time. The Twin Lakes building will be limited to 15 patrons at any given time.

In-person programming will not be conducted at either branch.

The Community Library will continue to offer contactless, curbside pickup of materials to accommodate individuals who prefer the service over an in-person visit. This service also provides an alternative for at-risk populations.

More details about the status of specific services and procedures are available here.

Start dates of Phase 2, which will eliminate the need for an appointment, and Phase 3, which will essentially be a return to pre-COVID-19 procedures have not been determined yet and will be decided by the Community Library Board.

The Community Library serves Salem Lakes, Twin Lakes, Randall and Paddock Lake.