June 16, 2020 lake test results: All tested lakes safe for swimming

All beaches tested by the Kenosha County Division of Health tested safe for swimming this week.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when the test results indicate a E.coli level of 300/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL. Wheatland (Lilly Lake) has a policy of posting an advisory for a level of E.coli 235/100 mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Monday’stesting results by the Kenosha County Division of Health (unless noted otherwise) were:

Randall — (reported by town of Randall) Powers Lake Beach 52 E.coli/100 mL.

Salem Lakes — Silver Lake County Park beach 21 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 12 E.coli/100 mL; Lake Shangri-la (220th Ct.) 33 E.coli/100 mL; Lake Shangri-la (214th) 4 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 6 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 30 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Boat Launch 70 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 1 E.coli/100 mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 33 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 26 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 65 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA Diving Board 53 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA 24 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park (on Lake Mary) : 39 E.coli/100 mL; Lucille (on Lake Elizabeth) 39 E.coli/100 mL; Sunset 3 E.coli/100 mL; Musial (on Lake Elizabeth): 5 E.coli/100 mL.