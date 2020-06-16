A word from our sponsors: Brighton Elementary School seeks summer building maintenance help

Note: This is a paid announcement from Brighton Elementary School — DH

Brighton Elementary School is looking for summer building maintenance help. The qualified candidate must be able to lift 50 lbs and be 18 years of age. Some job responsibilities include moving classroom furniture, painting, weeding, cleaning, and stripping and waxing floors with assistance from the head custodian. The hours are from 6:00 am – 2:00 pm Monday – Friday. Starting pay is $10 an hour, but negotiable based on experience. If you are interested, please contact Matt Eggert (District Administrator) at 262-878-2191 ext. 102.