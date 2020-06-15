Units responding for crash in Silver Lake

At about 2:16 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for a crash in the 7900 block of Highway B in Salem Lakes.
Per dispatch: Vehicle has struck a utility pole. Deputies are already on the scene.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 2:16 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for a crash in the 7900 block of Highway B in Salem Lakes.
Per dispatch: Vehicle has struck a utility pole. Deputies are already on the scene.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress