Units responding for crash in Silver Lake

Jun 15th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:16 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for a crash in the 7900 block of Highway B in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: Vehicle has struck a utility pole. Deputies are already on the scene.

Share7
Tweet
7 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives