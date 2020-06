From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

A portion of Kenosha County Highway JB in the Town of Brighton is scheduled to be closed Tuesday, June 16, for a culvert replacement.

The closure will affect the section of Highway JB (31st Street) between Highway PH (264th Avenue) and Highway B (288th Avenue).

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway NN (52nd Street) as an east-west alternate.

This work will be conducted weather permitting.