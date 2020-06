The Central High School District of Westosha Board of Education is scheduled to hold a meeting starting at 5 p.m., Tuesday at the school in the all purpose room in Paddock Lake.

Among the agenda items are:

Pandemic School Closure related items including: 1) Recap on 2019-2020. 2) 2020-2021 Planning (Transition Team). 3) Graduation on July 26. 4) Postponed Prom Recommendation.

The full agenda is available here.