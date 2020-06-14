Units responding to leak in Bristol

Jun 14th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:40 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a vehicle leaking gas in the 20000 block of Highway 50 (75th Street) in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Vehicle is in the parking lot of a gas station.

