Highway F realignment project to begin Monday

A construction project to realign Highway F through Randall and Twin Lakes is set to begin Monday.

Information on the project was shared at a virtual public informational meeting earlier this week.

The about 1 mile long project will cost about $3.4 million, with about 80 percent coming from federal funds.

County officials say the project will improve safety on a tricky stretch of road.

“Realigning the road will eliminate the offset at the intersection with Highway O, while reducing the number of turns and traffic conflicts,” said Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa in an email to westofthei.com. “The realignment will also eliminate what are now some dangerously steep slopes and rectify substandard curves. We are also widening the road and providing accommodations for bicyclists and pedestrians. These are safety features that the current roadway does not have.”

The project is set to take place in two stages.

Stage 1 will begin Monday and end in early fall and will include:

Clearing and grubbing

Strip topsoil

Common excavation

Borrow excavation

Storm sewer and culvert pipes

Permanent landscaping and restoration

Breaker run

Stage 2 will begin mid-summer and end in fall and include:

Strip topsoil

Common excavation

Borrow excavation

Storm sewer and culvert pipes

Topsoil placement

Permanent landscaping and restoration

Breaker run

Base aggregate

Curb and gutter

HMA pavement

Aggregate shoulders

Stormwater biofiltration device

Signing and pavement marking

Detour route

At times there will be a detour taking traffic through Twin Lakes in effect:

Project representatives said at the meeting that access to homes and businesses will be maintained, as will all garbage pick-up.

“We want to make sure everyone has access to their business and homes,” said Muhammad Adil, project leader, at the meeting.

An slide presentation on the project is available here.

A video of the meeting can be viewed here.