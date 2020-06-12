Salem School hires PK-5 principal

The Salem School District Board has announced the hiring of a new PK-5 principal.

The following letter was posted at the school’s website Thursday:

I want to share some exciting news about an addition to our Salem Leadership Team. The Board began a search for a new PK-5 Principal who could provide continued and supportive leadership to Salem School

District initiatives. After an extensive process that included staff, parent, leadership team, and board member involvement, the Salem School Board approved a contract for Mrs. Patty Fitzgerald. Her extensive experience in primary education, instructional coaching, and early literacy will provide strong support to our efforts in delivering quality instruction for all of our Salem students. Patty Fitzgerald began her teaching career nearly 20 years ago after earning a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Clark University. She has been a classroom leader for nearly every elementary grade, and served as an instructional coach in the Kenosha Unified School District for five years. She joins Salem from her last post, as Dean of Students at Lincoln Middle School in Kenosha. According to Patty, “The students and staff are what make Salem such a wonderful place to learn. I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence the school has earned, and building an even stronger community of learners.” She holds a master’s degree in school administration and supervision. She and her husband, Ryan, live in Salem with their two teen-aged sons, Brody, a student an Air Force ROTC cadet at UW-Milwaukee, and Isaac, a student at Wilmot Union High School. We know our staff and families will give her a warm Salem welcome.

Sincerely, Dana Powers, Salem School Board President