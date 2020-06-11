Units responding for fire in Randall

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:15 p.m., Randall Fire Department, Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 9600 block of 400th Avenue in Randall.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a fire in a garage.

UPDATE about 8:20 p.m. — Address changed to 40000 block of 97th Street.

UPDATE about 8:25 p.m. — Randall Fire activates a box alarm. Departments due to respond are Richmond Fire Department and Lyons Fire Department with engines, Bloomfield Fire Department and Fox Lake Fire Department with tenders (water tankers), Burlington Fire Department with a truck, Richmond FD with a chief, McHenry Fire Department for a change of quarters and Newport Fire Department with a squad.

UPDATE 8:36 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue and Kansasville Fire Department requested to respond with tenders.

UPDATE 9:04 p.m. — Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force responding to the scene.

UPDATE 9:08 p.m. — Paris Fire and Rescue requested to respond with an ambulance to Twin Lakes Rescue station for a change of quarters.

UPDATE 9:44 p.m. — Box alarm struck out by Randall command.