Sheriff’s Department seeking info on witness to fatal crash

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate the fatal crash that took place on STH 50 at CTH B on June 3rd, 2020 involving the death of 14-year-old, Dominic Boll-Flaig of Twin Lakes. Detectives are looking to speak to the driver of a silver 4-door vehicle that is a witness to the accident. Anyone with information regarding this vehicle or the operator is encouraged to call the Kenosha County Sheriff Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $1000.