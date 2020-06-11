Randall School holds virtual graduation for Class of 2020

Jun 11th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

Randall School recently held a virtual graduation for the Class of 2020.

Here is a video of the virtual graduation:

Here is the eighth grade class tribute video:

Here is the awards ceremony:

Share9
Tweet
9 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives