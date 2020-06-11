Paddock Lake fireworks postponed until Sept.

Photo by aconant via morgueFile.com

The group funding a fireworks display over Paddock Lake has announced a postponement of the display to Sept. 5, Saturday of Labor Day weekend.

The display had originally been planned for July 3, the date on which a display had taken place in Paddock Lake for many years.

A representative of Paddock Lake Fireworks, Inc. addressed the possibility of a postponement at a Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Wednesday. The official postponement was announced via social media Thursday:

Paddock Lake Fireworks, Inc. formed last year, after a fireworks display did not happen in the village.