2020 Paddock Lake Fourth of July bike parade cancelled

The 2020 Paddock Lake Fourth of July bike parade has been cancelled.

Trustee Kathy Christenson, chairman of the Health, Welfare and Recycling Committee, announced the cancellation at the Village Board Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday. No other board member raised an objection.

“We have decided that the best thing to do this year is to not have the bike parade,” Christenson said.

As with so many event this year, the reason for the cancellation was concern about spreading COVID-19 through encouraging the gathering of a crowd.

“This is not the best situation to have a gathering of children,” said village President Terry Burns.

Said Trustee Robert Spencer: “It’s sad, but it is what it is.”

The bike parade has been a village tradition since 1994.