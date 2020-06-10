Units responding for fire in Salem

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:13 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 25100 block of 85th Street in Salem.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a fire in an oven with flames seen in a condo unit. Smoke alarms are sounding.

UPDATE 4:17 p.m. — Salem unit arriving on scene reports no signs of fire from exterior. Unit will be out and investigating.

UPDATE 4:20 p.m. — Bristol units released to return to quarters. Only one Salem engine needed.