Riverview School’s Class of 2020 was honored with a virtual and drive-in graduation Monday.

Speeches by staff were recorded and viewed by students and parents before the drive-through aspect took place at the school. Administration, teachers and staff were on hand to offer support.

Here is a video of the speeches by district administrator Jon Schleusner and principal Andrea Zackery:

Here is a video of the 8th grade slide show:

Here are some photos from the drive through event: