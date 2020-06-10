Lab problem disrupts 171 COVID-19 tests from Central High School testing site

If you were tested for COVID-19 at Central High School last week and have not heard yet about your results you may need to be retested.

Some 171 COVID-19 tests administered at Central last week are not able to be processed due to an error at a lab, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit told the Kenosha County Board in a conference call Wednesday evening.

“If you are waiting for your testing results, it’s likely because of this error,” Frieheit said. “Unfortunately these 171 people will have to come in to be retested. It was a very unfortunate error.”

People needing the retesting can have that done at the Kenosha Community Health Center sponsored site at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha. You can call 262-925-1325 to register or just show up if you are unable to register, Freiheit said.

The county is also working to set up testing again in Western Kenosha County this Thursday or Friday. That site would be open to the general public as well as those needing to be retested, Freiheit said. Details will be announced if that site is able to be opened.

Freiheit said 843 people were tested for COVID-19 June 1 through 6.