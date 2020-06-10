June 10, 2020 lake test results: PHLA (diving board) Hooker Lake and Center Lakes at caution

Hooker Lake, Center Lake and Paddock Hooker Lakes Association (diving board) are under swim cautions after water tests Tuesday showed elevated E.coli levels there

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when the test results indicate a E.coli level of 300/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL. Wheatland (Lilly Lake) has a policy of posting an advisory for a level of E.coli 235/100 mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test results that produced the cautions were:

PHLA Diving Board: 236 E.coli/100 mL.

Center Lake: 488 E.coli/100 mL.

Hooker Boat Launch: 387 E.coli/100 mL.

These locations will remain at caution until sampling next week.

Other results from Tuesday as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes –Silver Lake County Park beach 16 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 42 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 22 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 488 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake: 59 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 387 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 5 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park on Paddock Lake 7 E.coli/10; Hoag Park 7 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association: 10 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 2 E.coli/100mL. PHLA Diving Board 236 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 27 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 18 E.coli/100 mL.