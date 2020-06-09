Units responding for crash in Paris

Jun 9th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At 6:19 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 14100 block of Highway N in Paris.

Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle crash with the car sliding off the road.

