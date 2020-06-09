Paddock Lake seeing water main breaks in wake of new system

Photo by Ivan Prole via stock.xchng

Higher pressure as a result of the new water system going operational recently has caused a few water main breaks in some of the older parts of the Paddock Lake Water Utility system.

The village recently started using the new westside water system utilizing new wells and pipes. The new system also now connects to the old system that services customers on the east side of the village.

The new system operates at 65-70 PSI, which is 14 to 18 PSI higher than the previous system, said Tim Popanda, village administrator. Some breaks in the 1956 portion of the system were expected due to the higher pressure.

“This is not a surprise to us,” Popanda said.

Since the increase in pressure which occurred on May 26, 2020 the village water utility has had three water leaks:

June 2, 2020, 23500 block of 65 th St. small crack in top of ductile iron pipe.

St. small crack in top of ductile iron pipe. June 6, 2020, 23700 block of 65 th St., large break as a result of large rock on top of water main for 64 years.

St., large break as a result of large rock on top of water main for 64 years. June 9, 2020, 6700 block of 236th Ave, medium size leak.

Fewer breaks should require a boil order to be issued, Popanda said, because of the extra capacity of the new system. (Note: This paragraph changed from earlier version. — DH)

More breaks are possible in the older portions of the system, Popanda said, though the village is prepared to take on any repairs needed.

“We’ve got the equipment and supplies to repair breaks,” Popanda said.

UPDATE 3:21 p.m. — Here’s the latest on the 236th Avenue break on Tuesday from Popanda: “The water main leak is repaired and flushing is about to start. The properties fronting 236th Ave. from the 6700 block of 236th Ave. will be on a boil order, the remainder of the water system is fine with no caution or boil order. The cause was the increase in system pressure, but the mechanism was poor original construction of the ductile iron water main in 1956 or a water lateral tap performed in 1983 to provide water to a single family home. The (following) photos depict that the area bedding the lateral and water main had been backfilled with asphalt and debris, this improper trench bedding material over the years has rubbed against the main and lateral causing a weak spot in the system.”