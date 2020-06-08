Air quality alert issued

Jun 8th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The alert, which is for ozone, is set to be in effect until 11 p.m, Monday.

Share15
Tweet
15 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives