Virtual public involvement meeting on Highway F project set for Tuesday

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways

A virtual public involvement meeting on the upcoming reconfiguration of a portion of Kenosha County Highway F will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.

This meeting is an opportunity for the public to learn more about the project and ask questions about the relocation of Highway F between Highway O and 352nd Avenue in the Town of Randall and the Village of Twin Lakes.

The intention of the project is to address safety and operational deficiencies on the current Highway F corridor, with upgrades made to existing intersections, drainage improvements and the addition of a multiuse path for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The meeting will include a brief presentation streamed live on YouTube, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Members of the public may view the live presentation at https://bit.ly/CTHF_vPIM. Throughout the meeting, questions may be asked through an online form available at https://bit.ly/CTHF_vPIM_ Comments.

The presentation slides will be available for download at https://bit.ly/CTHF_ vPIM_Presentation.

See more information about the project, including a map of the project limits, on an electronic meeting invitation available here.