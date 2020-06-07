Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Antioch, Ill.

Jun 7th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:49 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid from the Antioch Fire Department for a structure fire in the 200 block of Oakwood Drive in Antioch.

Per dispatch: Bristol is requested to respond with a truck.

